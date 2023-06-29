2 people displaced, chickens lost after Cully Neighborhood porch fire

Charred remains of house fire in Cully Neighborhood
Charred remains of house fire in Cully Neighborhood(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in the Cully Neighborhood of Northeast Portland that had spread from the porch to the house.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews received a call reporting the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. The first engine to arrive on the scene confirmed fire on the front of the house and porch.

The outside of the house was quickly put out but smoke from the roof showed the fire had spread to the attic.

Insulation in the attic was burning. After 10 minutes crews had cut ventilation holes in the roof and were able to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire. Two residents were displaced and several chickens in a coop on the porch were lost.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a heat lamp igniting wood chips within the chicken coop.

