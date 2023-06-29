Two Winterhawks picked in the 2023 NHL Draft

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Luca Cagnoni and Carter Sotheran, defensemen for the Portland Winterhawks, became the 147th and 148th Winterhawks to be selected in the NHL Draft.

Cagoni joined with the San Jose Sharks, making him the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round. Coming from Burnaby, B.C., he was named Co-Most Valuable Player this season after leading all defensemen in scoring with 17 goals and 47 assists for 64 points in 67 games.

Sotheran went with the Philadelphia Flyers, making him the 135th overall pick of the draft. A newcomer to the team, he ranked second among all first year WHL defensemen with four goals and 19 assists for 23 points during the 2022-23 regular season.

Along with them, two unsigned Winterhawks prospects were picked in the draft, Jayden Perron and Carsen Musser (#94 overall to Carolina and #166 overall to Arizona respectively).

On top of being the 147th and 148th Winterhawks to be selected in the NHL Draft, it also marks a WHL all-time best, and marks the fifth consecutive season in which a Portland player was chosen during the NHL’s annual event.

