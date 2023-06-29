Two Winterhawks picked in the 2023 NHL Draft

Winterhawks
Winterhawks(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Luca Cagnoni and Carter Sotheran, defensemen for the Portland Winterhawks, became the 147th and 148th Winterhawks to be selected in the NHL Draft.

Cagoni joined with the San Jose Sharks, making him the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round. Coming from Burnaby, B.C., he was named Co-Most Valuable Player this season after leading all defensemen in scoring with 17 goals and 47 assists for 64 points in 67 games.

Sotheran went with the Philadelphia Flyers, making him the 135th overall pick of the draft. A newcomer to the team, he ranked second among all first year WHL defensemen with four goals and 19 assists for 23 points during the 2022-23 regular season.

Along with them, two unsigned Winterhawks prospects were picked in the draft, Jayden Perron and Carsen Musser (#94 overall to Carolina and #166 overall to Arizona respectively).

On top of being the 147th and 148th Winterhawks to be selected in the NHL Draft, it also marks a WHL all-time best, and marks the fifth consecutive season in which a Portland player was chosen during the NHL’s annual event.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FILE- In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a dead whale lies near shore in Pacifica, Calif. Federal...
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car in Portland
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Sand Castle
Sand castle competition comes to St. Helens
Charred remains of house fire in Cully Neighborhood
2 people displaced, chickens lost after Cully Neighborhood porch fire
Corpse flower on WSU Vancouver campus
Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver officially in bloom
Hillsboro health clinic to change to more inclusive name