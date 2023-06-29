Veterans Wheelchair Games back on in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In partnership with Paralyzed Veterans of America, the 42nd annual Nation Veterans Wheelchair Games will take place from July 4 to 9 at the Oregon Convention Center, along with other local locations.

411 Veterans will compete for bronze, silver, and gold medals in 23 different events, including: Pickle Ball, Air Pistol, Wheelchair Rugby, Basketball, Softball, Powerlifting, Disc Golf, Boccia, Table Tennis, Archery, 9-Ball, Slalom, Air Rifle, Power Soccer, Adaptive Fitness, Field Events, and many more. Admission is FREE, and spectators are welcome and encouraged.

Outside of the Oregon Convention Center, other locations and their activities include: handcycling at Portland International Raceway in North Portland (July 5, 7:30 a.m.), swimming at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham (July 8, 6 p.m.), motor rally at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry (OMSI) (July 6, 8 to 11 a.m.), and bowling at KingPins in Beaverton (July 8 and 9, 8 a.m.).

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with 7 events and 77 athletes. Over the years, thousands of Veterans with disabilities have gained the skills, confidence, and experience to take on challenges in the spirit of opportunity rather than limitation.

