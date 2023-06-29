Warm stretch continues, turning hot next week

Good morning! It’s a mainly clear start to our Thursday along the I-5 corridor, with low clouds & patchy drizzle affecting the coastline. The marine layer is slowly working its way up the Columbia River, so patchy clouds will be possible around sunrise in the metro area. Most of the day will be sunny, and temperatures will warm quickly inland. Similar to Wednesday, expect high temperatures to reach the mid to upper 80s.

We won’t experience many noticeable changes through Saturday, as patchy low clouds will be possible during the mid-morning hours, and sunny & warm conditions will prevail during the afternoons. Temperatures will dip a degree or two, but should still remain in the mid 80s (with overnight lows in the 50s). It’s worth noting though that an upper level trough will be passing over B.C. between Saturday and Sunday. This should strengthen onshore flow a bit, especially through the gaps of the Coast Range & the Cascades. The eastern Gorge and Columbia River Basin will deal with higher fire danger with the gustier wind and dry fuels. A fire weather watch is posted for Saturday to highlight the elevated fire danger east of the Cascades.

As that system passes to the east, high pressure will begin to amplify over the Pacific Northwest. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Sunday and Monday, and will likely be hottest on the 4th of July and Wednesday. Most signs point to highs in the mid 90s for those two afternoons, but there are a few models hinting at least one afternoon in the upper 90s. Keep an eye on our 7 day forecast because we probably aren’t done adjusting it yet.

Have a great Thursday!

