Warm & Sunny Weather Continues

It was another warm one! Today we saw our 8th day in a row of temperatures over 80° and that doesn’t look to let up anytime in our forecast. We’re going to see clear skies through the night, and temperatures dropping to just below 60 for most of us. Overnight we’ll get another push of the marine layer, which will lead to patchy clouds, once again, to start our morning tomorrow. This is the last day we should see those morning clouds, though.

Clouds will clear out again tomorrow to sunshine and temperatures will once again reach highs in the mid 80s. The weak trough overhead will be sliding east and that will lead to high pressure setting in over the northwest. Starting Saturday, we will be starting our days mostly sunny. However, Saturday should see our breeziest afternoon conditions. That will lead to elevated fire danger on the eastern side of the gorge and in the Columbia River Basin. It will be a very dry and gusty afternoon there. Temperatures will continue to climb to the mid to upper 80s in our western valleys through Sunday.

Temperatures really begin to climb on Monday. We will be right around 90°. A heatwave is expected, which could begin on Monday. The rest of our forecast will be quite hot. As of now, it looks like Tuesday could be our hottest day on Independence Day, but we will tweak our forecast for the rest of the week over the next couple days. In any case, prepare for it to be hot! Tuesday and Wednesday could both be in the mid to upper 90s, while lower 90s are expected on Thursday. This will be our first heatwave since May 12th-15th, where we saw four days in the 90s. Have fun this 4th of July, but be safe and be prepared for the heat!

