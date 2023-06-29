Warm & Sunny Weather Continues

6-29-23
6-29-23(KPTV)
By Drew Reeves
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was another warm one! Today we saw our 8th day in a row of temperatures over 80° and that doesn’t look to let up anytime in our forecast. We’re going to see clear skies through the night, and temperatures dropping to just below 60 for most of us. Overnight we’ll get another push of the marine layer, which will lead to patchy clouds, once again, to start our morning tomorrow. This is the last day we should see those morning clouds, though.

Clouds will clear out again tomorrow to sunshine and temperatures will once again reach highs in the mid 80s. The weak trough overhead will be sliding east and that will lead to high pressure setting in over the northwest. Starting Saturday, we will be starting our days mostly sunny. However, Saturday should see our breeziest afternoon conditions. That will lead to elevated fire danger on the eastern side of the gorge and in the Columbia River Basin. It will be a very dry and gusty afternoon there. Temperatures will continue to climb to the mid to upper 80s in our western valleys through Sunday.

Temperatures really begin to climb on Monday. We will be right around 90°. A heatwave is expected, which could begin on Monday. The rest of our forecast will be quite hot. As of now, it looks like Tuesday could be our hottest day on Independence Day, but we will tweak our forecast for the rest of the week over the next couple days. In any case, prepare for it to be hot! Tuesday and Wednesday could both be in the mid to upper 90s, while lower 90s are expected on Thursday. This will be our first heatwave since May 12th-15th, where we saw four days in the 90s. Have fun this 4th of July, but be safe and be prepared for the heat!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FILE- In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a dead whale lies near shore in Pacifica, Calif. Federal...
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car in Portland
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

First Alert Thursday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/29)
The hottest temps of the year so far in the PNW are right around the corner.
Warm stretch continues, turning hot next week
First Alert Wednesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/28)
Mid-80s going into the weekend
A few morning clouds the next couple of days with warmer temperatures