Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) — Willamette Falls in West Linn is the continent’s second-largest waterfall by volume, only surpassed by Niagara Falls. But it’s also a place where history and culture converge.

Many Indigenous people have special connections to the land and water at Willamette Falls, but for about 100 years, it’s been cut off by industrial buildings.

The Willamette Falls Trust Project aims to provide public access to the West’s largest waterfall.

Since 2015, the Willamette Falls Trust has focused on creating public access to the falls while representing the many tribes connected to the sacred falls.

Approximately $40 million in public and private dollars has been earmarked to restore meaningful public access to Willamette Falls. It’s envisioned to include public walkways, spaces for interpretation, cultural events, viewing structures, and other public amenities, all informed by Indigenous-led design.

Leaders of the project say this agreement will give all people a deeper sense of this place’s incredible cultural landscape.

“Our vision is to secure public access to Willamette Falls that is free, inclusive, and brings healing to this sacred place for the many generations to come,” said Robert Kentta, chair of the Willamette Falls Trust. “This agreement marks an important first step toward elevating the cultures and lifeways of the many Indigenous people with connections to the land and water that have sustained us for millennia. It will give all people a deeper sense of place in this incredible cultural landscape.”

The Willamette Falls Trust and Portland General Electric have signed an agreement enabling the Trust to assess a portion of PGE property on the island on the west side of Willamette Falls.

“That’s what the vision for the project is in short: to be able to restore not only the species, the water, the land, but also access to it and shape what that could mean for the future for the generations that are yet to come through a holistic, intentional way of pulling back the layers of industry that have impacted this site for the last 200 years,” said Gerard Rodriguez, Tribal Affairs and Engagement, Willamette Falls Trust. “Projects like these come once in a generation, and this is our opportunity to reshape what public access looks like for communities all across the nation.”

Willamette Falls is located within the district of Senate President Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego.

“Willamette Falls is an iconic environmental and cultural treasure for Oregon,” Wagner said.

Wagner added he looks forward to working together to restore public access to the falls and build stronger, healthier relationships.

The project is still in the early stages, but the Trust hopes to have the public access portion of the project completed within five years.

For more information on the Willamette Falls Trust Project, you can visit their website here.

