Wilsonville Music Festival coming to the Shrine Center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From July 14 to 16, the first annual Wilsonville Music Festival is coming to the Shrine Center. Over 3 days, music styles across decades will be played, including Big Band, Rock-a-Billy and a little bit of country, along with a full bar and food on-site.

The musicians performing are from all over the Oregon region, making this a real Northwestern Festival. The music performances will also cover two stages, allowing attendee’s to listen to either artist with ease.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Shrine Center, supporting Portland and surrounding Oregon children in many ways. To purchase tickets or get more info about the festival: dial 503-682-4420, to access the Shrine Center office. You can also email the office directly at office@alkadershriners.org.

