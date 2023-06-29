Wilsonville Music Festival coming to the Shrine Center

Acoustic Guitar
Acoustic Guitar(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From July 14 to 16, the first annual Wilsonville Music Festival is coming to the Shrine Center. Over 3 days, music styles across decades will be played, including Big Band, Rock-a-Billy and a little bit of country, along with a full bar and food on-site.

The musicians performing are from all over the Oregon region, making this a real Northwestern Festival. The music performances will also cover two stages, allowing attendee’s to listen to either artist with ease.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Shrine Center, supporting Portland and surrounding Oregon children in many ways. To purchase tickets or get more info about the festival: dial 503-682-4420, to access the Shrine Center office. You can also email the office directly at office@alkadershriners.org.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV file image
Oregon DHS: Three boys reported missing out of Bend found
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
FILE- In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a dead whale lies near shore in Pacifica, Calif. Federal...
Five dead gray whales wash up along Washington coast
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after tire iron thrown into moving car in Portland
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
KPTV file image
Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup truck in Vancouver
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
BottleDrop Hidden Bottle
Third annual Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt announced for next week