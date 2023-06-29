Woman charged with attempted murder after N. Portland shooting injures 1

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured one person in the Eliot neighborhood earlier this month.

On Tuesday, June 13, officers responded to a shooting outside a convenience store in the 2800 block of North Williams Avenue. Police say a 34-year-old woman was found with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and no immediate arrests were made.

Detectives with the Enhanced Community Safety Team, Focused Intervention Team and the Forensic Evidence Division began an investigation.

On Tuesday, June 27, detectives, along with the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, served a warrant at a home in the 4800 block of Northeast 9th Avenue as part of the investigation. Police say 35-year-old Shawntyl Cherie Vance was arrested.

Vance was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-156101.

