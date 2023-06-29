Young man in critical condition after being pulled from Willamette River in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:55 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A young man is in critical condition after being pulled from the Willamette River in downtown Portland on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 6:30 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a person being rescued from the river at the Hawthorne Bridge by bystanders.

Bystanders reported they had spotted the young man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, floating face down in the water and pulled him out. They started giving him CPR while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.

Firefighters arrived soon after and took over life-saving efforts while Portland police worked out how to move the victim from the riverbank to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition, according to firefighters.

