1 dead in Aurora home explosion

AURORA Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a house fire in Aurora, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responded at 7:22 p.m. to reports of an explosion at a home in the Deer Creek Estates.

While crews were extinguishing the fire, the body of a still unidentified person was found.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the explosion and death, along with the Oregon State Police, Aurora Fire District, and the Oregon State Fire Marshals Office.

