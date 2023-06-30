1 dead in Aurora home explosion

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a house fire in Aurora, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews responded at 7:22 p.m. to reports of an explosion at a home in the Deer Creek Estates.

SEE ALSO: Portland-area unionized Starbucks workers on strike Friday

While crews were extinguishing the fire, the body of a still unidentified person was found.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the explosion and death, along with the Oregon State Police, Aurora Fire District, and the Oregon State Fire Marshals Office.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.
Proposal by Willamette Falls Trust would reopen access to West’s largest waterfall
Jennifer Parise and her family
Family remembers Portland woman killed during high-speed police chase

Latest News

2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody
Portland-area unionized Starbucks workers on strike Friday
2 deputies shot in Clackamas
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody
Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver officially in bloom