18th annual Natural Garden Tour back on at Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - The 18th annual Natural Garden Tour will be back in session in Clark County this July 16.

9 local gardens that utilize sustainable gardening methods will be on display for visitors to view and tour at their own pace and leisure. The event is free, and goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Booklets with a tour map and garden details, including accessibility levels and parking availability, along wit more information about the event can be found here.

For those looking for a physical map, you find them at these local stores:

Backyard Bird Shop, 8101 NE Parkway Drive

Cascade Greenhouse, 6005 NE 139th St.

Dennis’ 7 Dees Garden Center, 10006 SE Mill Plain Blvd.

Hayes Family Growers, 3004 NE 182nd Ave.

Kindred Homestead Supply, 606 Main St.

