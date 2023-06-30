2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody

An investigation is underway after two deputies were shot in unincorporated Clackamas County Friday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after two deputies were shot in unincorporated Clackamas County Friday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a burglary call just after 7 a.m. and an officer-involved shooting occurred near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast Bell Avenue.

Two deputies were shot and have been taken to area hospitals. The sheriff’s office did not say what their current condition is.

Two suspects are in custody, and there is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard is shut down at Southeast Bell Avenue at this time. People are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.
Proposal by Willamette Falls Trust would reopen access to West’s largest waterfall
Jennifer Parise and her family
Family remembers Portland woman killed during high-speed police chase

Latest News

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
1 dead in Aurora home explosion
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody
Portland-area unionized Starbucks workers on strike Friday
Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver officially in bloom