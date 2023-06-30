2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after two deputies were shot in unincorporated Clackamas County Friday morning.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a burglary call just after 7 a.m. and an officer-involved shooting occurred near Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and Southeast Bell Avenue.

Two deputies were shot and have been taken to area hospitals. The sheriff’s office did not say what their current condition is.

Two suspects are in custody, and there is no danger to the public, according to the sheriff’s office.

Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard is shut down at Southeast Bell Avenue at this time. People are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

