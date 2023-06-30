Albertsons on fire after reported explosions in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Albertsons grocery store at Northeast Prescott and Cully Boulevard was on fire in Portland on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after the fire started around 5 p.m.

Investigators said the fire started on the roof of the building where construction work was recently being done.

A worker nearby said they saw several explosions and was worried because there were fuel tanks nearby.

Fire crews said the damage appeared to be minimal and the fire was under control.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.