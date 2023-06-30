Annual Bias Report shows 178% increase in hate and bias incidents statewide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Unit released an update on the work of the DOJ’s statewide Bias Response Hotline today via the annual Criminal Justice Commission report.

Every year the CIC releases a report on July 1 detailing hate and bias around the state, including reports through the Hotline, investigations from all Oregon law enforcement agencies, district attorney’s office prosecutions, court findings and Oregon Department of Corrections.

Executive summaries were uploaded online in English, Spanish, Taglog, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Somali and Vietnamese.

The new CIC report found an increase of 178% bias-motivated reports to the Hotline since 2020 when the hotline opened. The increase may in part reflect the increased effective research according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Department of Justice Hotline 2022 Reports by County (Oregon Department of Justice)

The reports of bias crimes and incidents in 2022 increased to 2,534 reports. The hotline has seen an increase each year since it’s opening in January 2020.

“Hate is a stain on our state,” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. “Our Bias Response Hotline is an essential resource for supporting victims of bias and hate incidents, as well as a critical tool for monitoring trends in bias and hate in Oregon. Everyone should feel like they belong in Oregon.”

Anti-Black/African American bias continued to be the largest category of bias-motivated reports in 2022, making up nearly 1 in 4 reports submitted.

Religious-motivated reports increased each year, from 66 in 2020 to 251 in 2022. The leading contributor in this category was antisemitic/anti-Jewish bias, making up 75% of all religious-motivated reports.

Anti-LGBTQ+ reports also increased. Gender-identity bias based reports rose 639% since 2020 and anti-sexual orientation bias reports rose 430% since 2020.

Department of Justice Hotline 2020-2022 Bias-Motivated Reports: Reported Victim Demographics by Determination (Department of Justice)

Anti-Asian bias, while not as high as during the peak of the Coronavirus Pandemic, remained high. Similarly, anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and nationwide legislative efforts combined with antisemitic rhetoric and anti-immigrant rhetoric are all fueling increases in calls to the Bias Response Hotline, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Another area of growth in extremist-rhetoric-driven bias is in Oregon schools, where reports totaled just 36 crimes and incidents reported in 2020 and jumped to 408 school-based reports in 2022.

The Oregon Department of Justice Bias Response Hotline was launched in January 2020. Overall it has fielded over 7,200 reports of hate and bias throughout Oregon to date.

The hotline was created to address the significant undercounting of bias incidents and offers an alternative to reporting bias directly to law enforcement. The hotline also provides confidential support and help connecting to resources and options in the aftermath of the bias. This includes assistance making a police report.

“The work of our community partners and our Bias Response Hotline team are critical in Oregon’s response to hate and bias, but more must be done to stop hate in its tracks, to restore civility, and to respect our human purpose,” said Fay Stetz-Waters, Oregon DOJ’s Director of Civil Rights. “We’ve got a lot of work to do eradicate hate and it will take all of us to commit to stopping hate and bias.”

To contact the Bias Response Hotline:

Contact the Bias Response Hotline where a web report feature is available in 9 languages, and a new live chat/text feature available in four languages later this summer, or 1-844-924-BIAS (2427) to report to a confidential advocate.

