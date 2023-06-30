Car crash in Vancouver quickly turns to flames

Vancouver Car Crash
Vancouver Car Crash(Vancouver Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Vancouver Wash. (KPTV) - A car crash turned into a car fire in Vancouver, Washington, yesterday, June 29.

The driver was going 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, when it hit another car and moved off the road. It then went onto the median, hit a tree, and proceed to end up into a background, ending with it catching on fire.

Local citizens and an off-duty VPD officer were able to rescue the driver, who’s info has yet to be released. To see the announcement from the Vancouver Police, click here.

