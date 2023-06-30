Crews battling brush fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a brush fire on the bluff in north Portland Friday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue was called out to a fire near the intersection of North Woolsey and North Willamette Boulevard. There’s no word at this time how big the brush fire is.

Crews are on the scene of a brush fire on the bluff near the intersection of N Woolsey on N Willamette Blvd. Traffic will be affected in the area as we work to control this fire. — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) June 30, 2023

Traffic will be affected in the area as crews work to control the fire.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

