Crews battling brush fire in N. Portland
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a brush fire on the bluff in north Portland Friday afternoon.
Just after 12 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue was called out to a fire near the intersection of North Woolsey and North Willamette Boulevard. There’s no word at this time how big the brush fire is.
Traffic will be affected in the area as crews work to control the fire.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.