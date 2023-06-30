On the Go with Ayo at Waterfront Blues Festival

Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to dance the blues, the Waterfront Blues Festival starts Saturday!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Put your dancing shoes on and get ready to dance the blues, the Waterfront Blues Festival starts Saturday!

Back for its 36th year, the Waterfront Blues Festival in downtown Portland will feature more than 100 acts performing on four stages across eight acres of waterfront.

This year’s lineup includes Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, Cory Wong, Los Lonely Boys, Shemekia Copeland, Neal Francis and Celisse.

For the full lineup and to buy tickets, click here.

