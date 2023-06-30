Man arrested for attacking naked cyclists with metal pole in Multnomah County

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in Multnomah County for a hate crime involving attacking two naked cyclists on June 3.

Nine naked bikers were cycling near Northwest 19th Avenue and Flanders Street when a man unknown to them swung at the cyclists with a metal pole, hitting two of them in the back. The attacker then shouted a homophobic slur at the two victims, one of them later clarified that they are gay, and the attacker was arrested by police.

The man was identified has 39-year-old Robert E. Houchins, who has no listed address. He faces charges including second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree bias crime, the legal term for a hate crime.

Houchins has a record of at least 28 convictions in his past including aggravated sex abuse, arson and theft, and has failed to appear in court roughly 45 times in prior occasions. He’s currently being held in Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail.

