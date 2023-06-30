Man caught stealing from coin machine in Vancouver while disguised as repairman gets 4 years

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in from coin-cashing machines in multiple states, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Richard Anthony Pena was sentenced to four years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. He was also ordered to pay approximately $582,000 in restitution.

Court documents say that from about January 2021 to December 2021, Pena disguised himself as an employee of a coin-cashing company and pretended to service grocery store coin-cashing machines in multiple states. In each case, he’d break into the machine and then walk out with the coin vault.

He was arrested on Dec. 22, 2021, after an alert employee at a Vancouver grocery store saw Pena and called the police.

After his arrest, sheriff deputies from Clark County, Wash. searched Pena’s rented vehicles and hotel room. They found clothing Pena wore to disguise himself, tools he used to break into the coin-chasing machines, and laundry baskets and bags filled with millions of coins.

Investigators seized approximately 1.5 million stolen coins totaling more than $133,000. According to court documents, Pena cost the coin-cashing company more than $715,000 in losses and damage to coin-cashing machines.

On March 10, 2022, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Pena with conspiring with others to transport and transporting stolen money. On March 10, 2023, he pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

