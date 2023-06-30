Man killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Sunderland neighborhood late Thursday night.

At about 11:43 p.m., officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian on Northeast 33rd Drive and Northeast Elrod Road. Police say officers found a man dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

The driver left the scene before 911 was called, according to police. No information about the suspect driver or vehicle is available at this time.

Northeast 33rd Drive will be closed between Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Columbia Boulevard during the ongoing crash investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-171259.

