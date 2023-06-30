Marion County appoints a new sheriff

Marion County Sheriff Nick Hunter
Marion County Sheriff Nick Hunter(Marion County)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County has announced the 41st sheriff in Nicholas (Nick) Hunter.

Moving to Marion County in 1995 to attend Willamette University, Sheriff Hunter has long called Marion County home. He started his career volunteering as a Reserve Deputy for the Enforcement Division while also working as a Facility Security Aide for the Marion County Jail, and from there his work has spanned decades.

Sheriff Hunter earned certification as a Drug Recognition Expert, became a member of Marion County’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and was assigned to oversee the agency’s use of force program. In 2012 he was promoted to patrol sergeant and became lieutenant in 2015. In 2016, Sheriff Hunter was appointed the role of Commander of Marion Count SWAT, and his experience from this includes serving as the incident commander for multiple critical incidents, to including the massive fire evacuation of the Santiam Canyon in 2020.

Sheriff Hunter has an Executive Certification from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards & Training and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Willamette University and wants to share his passion for education and teaching with the community and fellow Sherriff’s Office employees.

He currently resides in Sublimity with his wife and two children.

