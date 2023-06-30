Middle school students from Portland stuck on East Coast trip after return flight canceled

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A trip to the nation’s capital is a rite of passage for many students graduating middle school across America. However, for one local group from Portland, they’ve been caught up in the travel chaos that United Airlines and others are facing this week at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

A group of 21 eighth graders from Lane Middle School in Southeast Portland have been stuck on the East Coast since their return flight to PDX was first cancelled on Tuesday.

The chaperones tell FOX 12, the trip got off to a great start last Thursday touring both Washington D.C. and New York City.

Those good vibes completely changed when they were at the gate at Newark Airport ready to board their flight back to Portland on Tuesday evening. After several delays and cancellations, they’re still stranded on the East Coast.

They said their tour company has been trying to help and are accommodating hotels, but United Airlines hasn’t been much help at all.

“I’m so upset about United’s unwillingness to make accommodations for our kids. And I keep saying to them, you’ve stranded 21 minors, 2,500 miles away from home and you act as though you have no accountability,” Heather Szabo, Lane Middle School teacher, said. “As a chaperone, I think it’s our duty to just keep positive mindsets in front of the kids and remind them that their safe and that we’re together.”

The chaperones said this isn’t a trip paid for by the district and that the families fundraised for two years to make it happen. They said the group does has traveler’s insurance and hope that covers these unexpected costs.

As of Thursday, the group shared that they are re-booked on connecting flights on Sunday that are scheduled to arrive at PDX late Sunday evening. They tell FOX 12 they hope that happens.

United Airlines sent FOX 12 a statement regarding their operational reliability, “We’re seeing continued meaningful improvement today after an overnight effort to further repair schedules and match separated crews with aircraft. As the recovery progresses, delays and cancellations will continue to decline as we head into what we expect to be a very busy holiday weekend. We’re closely watching the weather, especially in Denver and Chicago today, and are hopeful our customers will still see fewer last-minute cancellations – which will reduce lines at the airport. We’re grateful to our customers who have endured a lot of disruptions over the last few days and to our teams who have worked around the clock to care for them.”

