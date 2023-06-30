Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate

Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.(Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found Texas’ 2021 abortion ban led to nearly 10,000 additional births.

The ban, which went into effect that September, essentially banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That means about five to six weeks after the last menstrual cycle.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers examined data and created a model of the number of expected births without the ban.

They estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.

A lead author said the findings show that thousands of people may have had no choice but to carry an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term.

The data comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion.

Since that decision, several states have enacted abortion bans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.
Proposal by Willamette Falls Trust would reopen access to West’s largest waterfall
Jennifer Parise and her family
Family remembers Portland woman killed during high-speed police chase

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
1 dead in Aurora home explosion