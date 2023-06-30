Portland HS students create nonprofit to help older adults navigate technology

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With how quickly technology evolves in today’s world, it’s difficult for a lot of us to keep up. So, two rising seniors at Jesuit High School started a nonprofit organization that provides workshops to elderly communities.

Lifelong family friends Anisha Dasgupta and Shomik Sen had similar interests from an early age.

“Passion in STEM and the STEM field, technology,” Shomik Sen, co-founder of YourTechQ, said.

They both wanted to use their strengths to give back to the community. An idea sparked out of a need they both witnessed during the pandemic.

“I was taking violin, she was taking piano from two different teachers who were older adults and they were sort of struggling with the transition from in-person teaching and online classes,” Sen said.

So, they set out to answer tech questions. They started their nonprofit organization, YourTechQ, in March 2022.

“Usually for the first workshop that we hold at a retirement community, we have a presentation made that goes over basic phone usage for iPhones and Androids,” Anisha Dasgupta, co-founder of YourTechQ, explained.

Then they tailor follow-up sessions to any topic, often introducing new apps they think people may find helpful.

“There was one presentation we introduced WhatsApp to the residents and they were like shocked you could make international calls for free,” Dasgupta said.

For the more than a dozen communities, they now partner with across the Portland metro area - they tell FOX 12 helpful - is an understatement.

“It’s been such a help for our residents. It’s a 55+ community, but a number of them are in their 70s and 80s. Nowadays, you need to be able to talk to your doctor with My Chart on the internet and there’s a lot of things that are required that are hard to learn,” Linda Pineo, a coordinator of the workshop at Summerplace, said.

Beyond high school, the duo said they plan to pursue careers in engineering and data science, and will keep finding ways to better the community.

If you know a community that can use their service or want to learn more, visit their website.

