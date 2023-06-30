Portland universities ‘disappointed’ by Supreme Court decision to limit affirmative action

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local Portland university staff and students shared their reactions Thursday to the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.

The University of Portland and Portland State University have a combined enrollment of almost 28,000 students.

PSU student Frank Einboden called the decision “scary.”

“As America it feels like we’re going backwards, and it’s scary for us marginalized people,” Einboden said. “It’s upsetting and shocking because it helps people of color and it seems like everything keeps getting attacked for marginalized communities.”

Others viewed the decision differently, like student Jasem Aalali.

“I think that’s good honestly,” Aalali said. “If they’re not gonna look at anyone’s race, hopefully they just look at the admission paper, you know, and I think that’s what is most important.”

PSU is the most diverse university in the state, with almost half of its students identifying as a race other than white.

Ame Lambert, the Vice President of Global Diversity and Inclusion, says affirmative action is about opportunity, not about giving handouts.

“I was expecting it, but still disappointed,” Lambert said. “When we think about opportunity, what we want for minoritized communities and for all of us is options, and you don’t have that if you have historical barriers and you’re not taking intentional affirmative action to remove those barriers.”

Portland State University released the following statement Thursday:

“Affirmative action in college admissions has proved a powerful tool for undermining historic racism and providing access to underrepresented populations. Today’s Supreme Court decision to remove that tool is deeply disappointing. While Portland State does not employ race-based admission decisions, we serve more racially diverse students than any other public university in Oregon. PSU is committed to dismantling systems of racial oppression and is taking intentional action — what we believe to be essential and affirmative action — to work toward a society in which students who have been historically disadvantaged and discriminated against can thrive.”

The University of Portland staff also released a statement, saying they are disappointed by the decision:

“We at the University of Portland were disappointed to read the Supreme Court’s opinions concerning the consideration of race as a factor in higher education admissions. Despite these rulings, we affirm UP’s unwavering commitment to building and sustaining an equitable, inclusive, just, and accessible institution. This commitment is rooted in our Catholic mission, our Holy Cross calling to “cross borders of every sort,” our belief in the inherent dignity of all persons, and the value we place in supporting a diverse and broadly-representative community of learning and engagement.

“We will study the Supreme Court’s ruling and its implications in the days and weeks ahead. In the meantime, we will continue the important work of creating a University of Portland where all are welcomed, embraced, and supported.”

Lambert said she believes in the end, the decision will only make more expensive and selective universities less accessible, while universities like PSU will feel the strain.

“Places that have less resources are now going to be tasked with serving more and more students without the resources to serve them effectively,” she said.

