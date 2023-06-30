Salem teen arrested after elderly man attacked

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a minor is in custody following an attack against an elderly man Thursday.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Sunnyview RD NE after reports of a young person “punching and kicking” a man walking down the street.

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Salem Health with serious injuries, according to officers. He was later transferred to Portland for critical care.

Police say the suspect, a 17-year-old, attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses before being taken into custody.

The teen was then booked into Marion County Juvenile Department on the charge of second-degree assault.

