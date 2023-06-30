Salem teen arrested after elderly man attacked

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a minor is in custody following an attack against an elderly man Thursday.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Sunnyview RD NE after reports of a young person “punching and kicking” a man walking down the street.

SEE ALSO: Car crash in Vancouver quickly turns to flames

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Salem Health with serious injuries, according to officers. He was later transferred to Portland for critical care.

Police say the suspect, a 17-year-old, attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses before being taken into custody.

The teen was then booked into Marion County Juvenile Department on the charge of second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.
Proposal by Willamette Falls Trust would reopen access to West’s largest waterfall
Jennifer Parise and her family
Family remembers Portland woman killed during high-speed police chase

Latest News

Fortressen O. Oriakhi
Victim in deadly Hollywood Neighborhood shooting named
FOX 12 rides along with Central Precinct Officer in downtown Portland
KPTV File Image
Crews battling brush fire in N. Portland
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody