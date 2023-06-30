Trail Blazers resign Jerami Grant to five-year $160 mil. deal

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have resigned free agent forward Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million deal to return

Grant, 29, was acquired by the Blazers from the Detroit Pistons in a trade last July. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 63 games with Portland this season. He shot 40.1% from three-point range.

Grant has also previously won a gold medal in Tokyo as a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.
Proposal by Willamette Falls Trust would reopen access to West’s largest waterfall
Jennifer Parise and her family
Family remembers Portland woman killed during high-speed police chase

Latest News

Portland-area unionized Starbucks workers on strike Friday
Herbert James Rabago
Hillsboro man gets 30 years to life for murder outside Aloha apartments
Fortressen O. Oriakhi
Victim in deadly Hollywood Neighborhood shooting named
FOX 12 rides along with Central Precinct Officer in downtown Portland