Trail Blazers resign Jerami Grant to five-year $160 mil. deal

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have resigned free agent forward Jerami Grant to a five-year, $160 million deal to return

Grant, 29, was acquired by the Blazers from the Detroit Pistons in a trade last July. He averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 63 games with Portland this season. He shot 40.1% from three-point range.

Grant has also previously won a gold medal in Tokyo as a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

