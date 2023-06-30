Trail Blazers set for 2023 Summer League with roster reveal

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers has announced the 2023 NBA Summer League roster. The Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each and begins July 7.

Most notably in the roster are Blazers’ rookies Scoot Henderson (third overall pick), Kris Murray (23rd overall pick), and the 43rd overall selection, Rayan Rupert.

Returning are second-year players Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker, with third-year player Keon Johnson.

The Blazers first game of Summer League will be against Houston at 4 p.m. July 7. After four games, the top four teams will advance to playoffs with a championship game set for July 17.

