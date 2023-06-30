Trail Blazers waive forward Trendon Watford

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are waiving forward Trendon Watford, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Watford was undrafted out of Louisiana State University in 2021 but signed a two-way contract with the Blazers. He made the team’s regular-season roster in 2022-23 and saw his role increase as the season went on. He had a season-high 22 points on March 1 against the Utah Jazz.

The 22-year-old averaged 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 62 games (12 starts) in 2022-23 season.

NBA free agency begins at 3 p.m. Friday.

