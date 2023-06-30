Victim in deadly Hollywood Neighborhood shooting named

Fortressen O. Oriakhi
Fortressen O. Oriakhi
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The victim in a deadly Hollywood Neighborhood shooting last week has been identified by police.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby.

PPB says moments later officers found a car that had crashed into a pole near the Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and crash in Hollywood Neighborhood

According to PPB, when they went to investigate, they found the body of the driver, 29-year-old Fortressen O. Oriakhi, of Gresham. Oriakhi’s passenger remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to PPB.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0781 and reference case number 23-164650.

