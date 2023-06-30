Warm and breezier Saturday, turning hot for July 4th

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures around Portland will be topping out in the mid 80s Friday, so we’re wrapping up June on a warm note.

Warm, sunny weather continues through the weekend, with an increase in onshore flow tomorrow. That will lead to gustier conditions along the coast and through the central and eastern Gorge in the afternoon, leading to a red flag warning for the east end of the Gorge and the Columbia River Basin since things are also very dry. Gusts out there will be in the 30 to 35 MPH range.

Temperatures will start to noticeably tick up on Monday, with highs expected around 90 degrees. Then we’re in the mid to upper 90s for July 4th and Wednesday. Those two days have been declared First Alert Weather Days to highlight the heat, and it’s possible we tie some daily records those days. For now, models aren’t pointing to any temperatures in the triple digits.

Even though we start to cool down Thursday and Friday, we won’t get a ton of relief from the hot weather. Models are indicating temperatures will still be in the 90s through the end of the week as a very weak trough settles in. Nights won’t be unbearably warm even during our hottest stretch, but expect those overnight lows to reach into the low to mid 60s.

Don’t forget to hydrate if you’re outdoors this weekend and for the holiday!

