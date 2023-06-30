Warm end to June

Good morning! We’re kicking off this final day of June on a clear & mild note. The coast, however, is draped under the marine layer (with lower visibility in spots). Low clouds are working their way up the Columbia River toward the metro area. I’m only anticipating some patchy clouds around sunrise. Other than that, expect to see another sunny day along the I-5 corridor with temperatures rising into the mid 80s. A breezy northwest wind will kick in late in the day. This will make for a comfortable evening.

Our temperatures shouldn’t change much between today and Sunday. A trough of low pressure will be passing over British Columbia, perhaps dropping highs by a degree or so. Unfortunately, this system will increase our onshore flow, resulting in gustier winds through the gaps of the Coast Range & Cascades. Gusty wind, low relative humidity and dry vegetation will lead to critical fire danger along the east slopes of the Cascades, the eastern Gorge & the Columbia River Basin. A fire weather watch is posted Saturday for that region, but may be upgraded to a red flag warning.

The big weather story is still the heat coming in next week. Once the aforementioned trough moves to the east, high pressure will expand up & down the West Coast. Strengthening high pressure will bring temperatures close to 90 degrees Monday, and into the mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. We might be a bit cooler Thursday, but I don’t see a significant cool down coming through the end of the week. Confidence is pretty high that our hottest weather should take place around the 4th of July and Wednesday. We might not be done adjusting Wednesday’s forecast, as some computer models have been hinting at highs in the upper 90s.

Bottom line: we all need to be prepared for a stretch of hot afternoons and warmer nights next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be First Alert Weather Days.

Have a great weekend!

