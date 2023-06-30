West Linn alum Payton Pritchard home from 3rd season with Celtics for basketball camp

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - West Linn High class of 2016 and University of Oregon Alum Payton Pritchard returned to town on Thursday for the annual kids camp.

“It’s great every time,” Pritchard says. “Come back, see the kids play, give back to the community I grew up in and do my part.”

“I want to give hope to every kid in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest that they can achieve their dreams, and anything is possible.”

After three professional seasons with the Boston Celtics, 14 conference finals games and an NBA finals appearance, it’s the third year of the Payton Pritchard basketball camp for 3rd grade to tenth graders, run by his dad, Terry Pritchard and former West Linn High head coach, Eric Viuhkola.

“Coach V is a great leader for this community and for all the young kids going through it, he’s somebody that they can look up to and definitely be a great example.”

Robert Key is in charge of the Lion gym locks now and just coached WLHS to a Les Schwab invite title and 6A OSAA runner-up finish, behind the guidance, leadership and talents of Jackson Shelstad.

“He’s like my little brother,” Pritchard says.

Shelstad was a ball boy on Pritchard’s high school title teams. Now the current Gatorade Oregon Player of The Year is ticketed to hoop it up in Eugene for Dana Altman’s Men of Oregon.

“He’s creating his own path, his own journey so I think he is going to be unbelievable. Expect him to do big things this year, have a great career, and then hopefully one day I’ll be playing him in the league.”

Next summer will be season 15 of this camp which began in 2009 with Pritchard’s dad and coach V who is still a PE teacher here at West Linn High.

