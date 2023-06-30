Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A lottery winner is getting his jackpot after someone else tried to cash in on his luck.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.

Little had bought the ticket from a liquor store in January but accidentally left it behind.

Unable to find the ticket, Little assumed it was lost.

Days later, two clerks who worked at the liquor store tried to cash in the winning ticket, which appeared to be torn and burned.

That led to an investigation, and surveillance video from the store confirmed that the pair had not purchased the winning ticket.

They are now facing charges in connection with the case.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect named in ‘racially-motivated’ attack of Black food truck owner
Raspberries
Burgerville announces new seasonal menu with Oregon ingredients
Willamette Falls Trust aims to reopen access to West’s largest waterfall.
Proposal by Willamette Falls Trust would reopen access to West’s largest waterfall
Jennifer Parise and her family
Family remembers Portland woman killed during high-speed police chase

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
1 dead in Aurora home explosion