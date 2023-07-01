100-year-old schoolhouse in Oregon City saved

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A community is happy to say a historic building they hold near and dear will stand the test of time after being threatened to be demolished

It’s a nearly 100-year old schoolhouse in Oregon City which the school district was considering demolishing if not moved.

“My mother went to school here,” Milt Ritter, whose grandfather helped build the schoolhouse, said. “And all of her sisters and brothers. My wife taught school.”

“This building has been a part of my heart for a long time,” Chris Ritter, who taught at the school for some time said. “We heard demolish and went, ‘No way!’”

Chris set up a committee to save the schoolhouse, protesting meetings until eventually managed to rescue the building.

“Boom! On March 22nd, the building became ours.” she explained.

She said they only had a day to spare, as the building was set to go on July 1. She called it a miracle that they were able to find someone to temporarily move it out of the way and to safety. It was great news for the schoolhouse that she said is full of memories.

Milt called the schoolhouse a community fixture and landmark.

“The building has been here in the community for freaking ever, it turns out.”

Milt learned his grandfather was someone who helped build the structure.

“My grandfather cut these nails and built these boards. It’s kind of cool. It runs deep.”

In the schoolhouse’s time, Chris says it has hosted events like performances, presentations, and even a haunted house you could go through for 20-cents a pop.

“In later years the basement turned into a book loft,” she said. “Where people from the community would come and buy used book.”

By mid-August, the schoolhouse is intended to make it to its permanent home, which is a two-minute drive over to the Evans Farms. The farm doubles as the place the timber used to build the schoolhouse came from.

Cindy Lou Evans Pease is the granddaughter of the man who provided that lumber and was also a student at the school for eight years.

“Having this historic schoolhouse come is like it was meant to be here.” Evans Pease said.

She’s glad to give the historic building a permanent home on her property, where it will act as a community center.

“It’s going to be great,” Evans Pease, said. “I’m still in shock.”

In order to get the schoolhouse where it needs to go, Chris said they’ll have to do a lot of fundraising, which can be viewed here.

