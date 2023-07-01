Alleged burglar caught in the act by employee at Salem bar

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man was arrested early Friday after an employee allegedly walked in on him burglarizing a Salem bar, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5 a.m., an employee reported to 911 that they had entered the locked Hollywood Tavern to start work when they were startled by a burglar wearing a mask. The employee fled and called police.

SEE ALSO: 2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody

A nearby officer arrived within seconds of the call and spotted the suspect walking away, according to the sheriff’s office. When the officer approached the suspect, he climbed over a fence and ran off.

More police units responded to set up a perimeter and a police dog was used to help search for the suspect. Additionally, the sheriff’s office said several community members called with information about where the suspect was.

After a 45-minute search, the suspect was caught in a person’s yard and identified as Oscar MacCrae. He was taken to the Marion County Jail and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft and possession of burglary tools.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested for attacking naked cyclists with metal pole in Multnomah County

The sheriff’s office said they found evidence along MacCrae’s escape route, including all but 20 cents of the money taken from the tavern, which was returned to the owners.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.