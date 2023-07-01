Lillard requests to be traded from Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Damian Lillard has asked the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade, a move that will end the seven-time All-Star’s tenure with that team, a person familiar with the matter said Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers resign Jerami Grant to five-year $160 mil. deal

Lillard will generate interest from the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets, among others, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were announced publicly.

Lillard is coming off a season in which he averaged 32.2 points for the Trail Blazers. He is a seven-time All-NBA selection and was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team - but has never been close to a title in his 11 seasons in the league.

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard named to All-NBA Third Team

He has met with Portland multiple times in recent weeks, asking for the roster to be upgraded to the point where he can compete for a championship. But those efforts, evidently, have not gone to Lillard’s liking and led to him asking to be moved elsewhere.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 deputies shot in Clackamas
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody
Portland students stuck on the East Coast
Middle school students from Portland stuck on East Coast trip after return flight canceled
KPTV File Image
Crews battling brush fire in N. Portland
Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

Latest News

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) passes the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard...
Trail Blazers resign Jerami Grant to five-year $160 mil. deal
Portland Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers set for 2023 Summer League with roster reveal
Portland Trail Blazers' Trendon Watford celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the New...
Trail Blazers waive forward Trendon Watford
Rip City Remix.
Blazers reveal ‘Rip City Remix’ as G League affiliate