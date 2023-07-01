Man charged with murder in March death of Wasco Co. woman

Amanda Harman
Amanda Harman(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE DALLES, Ore. – A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Wasco County earlier this year, according to the district attorney.

On Friday, the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office said 35-year-old Dan Garrett Watson has been charged for the murder of Amanda Harman. He has been charged with the following:

  • Second-Degree Murder
  • First-Degree Burglary
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

SEE ALSO: Hillsboro man gets 30 years to life for murder outside Aloha apartments

It is alleged late in the evening on March 17, Watson stabbed Harman multiple times at her home on Ayres Drive outside of The Dalles. He then allegedly took her Kubota RTV and fled the scene.

[RELATED VIDEO: Woman found dead near The Dalles, homicide investigation underway]

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for tips and assistance during the investigation. It is still accepting information on the case. A tip can be submitted online under “Tip 411 submit,” by texting (541) 847-411 or by calling the sheriff’s office at (541) 506-2580 and asking for a detective.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 deputies shot in Clackamas
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody
Portland students stuck on the East Coast
Middle school students from Portland stuck on East Coast trip after return flight canceled
KPTV File Image
Crews battling brush fire in N. Portland
Fire on roof of Albertsons after reported explosions in NE Portland
Fire, reported explosions on roof of Albertsons in NE Portland
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

Latest News

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Lillard requests to be traded from Trail Blazers
100-year-old schoolhouse in Oregon City saved
100-year-old schoolhouse in Oregon City saved
Johnson Creek shooting update