Man charged with murder in March death of Wasco Co. woman

THE DALLES, Ore. – A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman in Wasco County earlier this year, according to the district attorney.

On Friday, the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office said 35-year-old Dan Garrett Watson has been charged for the murder of Amanda Harman. He has been charged with the following:

Second-Degree Murder

First-Degree Burglary

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

It is alleged late in the evening on March 17, Watson stabbed Harman multiple times at her home on Ayres Drive outside of The Dalles. He then allegedly took her Kubota RTV and fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for tips and assistance during the investigation. It is still accepting information on the case. A tip can be submitted online under “Tip 411 submit,” by texting (541) 847-411 or by calling the sheriff’s office at (541) 506-2580 and asking for a detective.

