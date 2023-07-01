Man dies after falling on Multnomah Falls trail

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after falling off the Multnomah Falls trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2 p.m. Saturday, rescue crews responded to the trail at Multnomah Falls past the Benson Bridge. When crews responded, they could not see the man from the trail. After several minutes of searching, the man was found dead.

MCSO said the man’s wife and daughter were on the trail with him at the time.

No other details have been immediately released.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

