Oregon’s 29th Secretary of State appointed

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek appointed LaVonne Griffin-Valade as Oregon’s’ 29th Secretary Of State.

She was joined by her family as she sworn into office Friday morning at the State’s Capitol.

“I am deeply honored. I am deeply honored by this profound and unexpected opportunity to serve Oregonian as the Secretary of State,” said Griffin-Valade.

Griffin-Valade was a government performance auditor for 16 years, eight years as an elected auditor. She previously served as Multnomah County and Portland City auditor before retiring in 2014. She went on to have a successful writing career

“I think I bring that kind of work ethic, that kind of care for transparency, and doing the right thing for the public and serving our citizens well,” says Griffin-Valade.

The appointment of Griffin-Valade came after former Secretary Shemia Fagan resigned May 8 when it was revealed she was working as a consultant for a cannabis company that provided Fagan donations. This, all while an audit, led by Fagan’s office, was in progress for the cannabis industry.

“Like a lot of Oregonians I was saddened and concerned about that particular branch of government. I’m very pleased with the folks that I’ve met. They’re honest, they’re fair, their judgment is good from what I can see. I just need to do my job and get in there,” Griffin-Valade said.

She stated there may be a possibility of another audit done for the cannabis industry. The Oregon native says her previous experience will help bring back credibility and trust back to the office.

“I think my reputation is very helpful. I think at the fact that I am a stranger to state government is very helpful. This Secretary of State really believes in Oregon really believes in transparency, I think that I am the steady hand that will drive Secretary of State’s Office from now on.”

Secretary Griffin-Valade will serve the remaining 18 months of the current term.

