Trail Blazers sign 2 2023 first-round draft picks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have signed two of their recent draft picks to contracts, the team announced on Saturday.

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft first round to the Blazers, signed with the team. The 19-year-old spent the last two seasons with the NBA G-League Ignite. Last season, Henderson averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Henderson competed in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend the last two years.

Kris Murray, the Trail Blazers’ pick at No. 23 overall, has also signed. Over 77 games in three seasons at Iowa, he averaged 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers said Henderson and Murray will be on the team’s roster for the Summer League in Las Vegas.

