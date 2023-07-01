Warm weekend, hot 4th of July

Happy first day of July everyone,

As you’ve probably already heard, it’s going to be a warm/hot start to July! This weekend will be the lowest high temperatures we have all week. Both days the highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight temperatures right near normal in the mid-60s. Once we get to Monday a stronger ridge starts to build over the west coast and our highs will move to the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid-60s. Tuesday (4th of July) and Wednesday are our two hottest days with highs in the mid to upper 90s, no models put us in triple digits on Wednesday, but some do come close at 99. If we get into the upper 90s either of those days it will break records, the 4th record is 97 and the 5th is 96. Even when we back off our highs, it will only get us back into the low 90s maybe upper 80s by next weekend.

