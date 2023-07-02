1 seriously injured in ATV rollover crash near Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A person was seriously injured in an ATV rollover accident in Newberg Saturday, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Shortly before 10 p.m.. firefighters said on Twitter that they’d responded to the area of the 15000 block of Highway 240.

One person was treated at the scene then taken by life flight to a local trauma center. They did not say if anyone else was involved or the cause of the accident.

