1 seriously injured in ATV rollover crash near Newberg

1 seriously injured after ATV rollover near Newberg
1 seriously injured after ATV rollover near Newberg(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A person was seriously injured in an ATV rollover accident in Newberg Saturday, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

SEE ALSO: Evacuations ordered in wildfire near Underwood, Wash.

Shortly before 10 p.m.. firefighters said on Twitter that they’d responded to the area of the 15000 block of Highway 240.

One person was treated at the scene then taken by life flight to a local trauma center. They did not say if anyone else was involved or the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
Beaverton father of 5 dies after fall from Multnomah Falls trail
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during an NBA basketball game against the Golden...
Lillard requests to be traded from Trail Blazers
Sun
Next Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days
2 deputies shot in Clackamas
2 deputies injured in shooting in Clackamas County; 2 suspects in custody

Latest News

Eugene man dies after paraglider crash into Willamette River near Corvallis
Eugene man dies after paraglider crash into Willamette River near Corvallis
Evacuations ordered in wildfire near Underwood, Wash.
Daniel Thomas Warren.
Suspect arrested in attack of Black food truck owner in SE Portland
Firefighters are responding to a wildfire west of White Salmon, Wash. on Sunday.
Evacuations ordered in wildfire near Underwood, Wash.