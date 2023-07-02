10-year-old boy in critical condition after crash at motocross event in Washougal

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT
WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) - A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash at a sanctioned motocross event in Washougal, Wash. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was competing in a race at the Washougal MX Park at 40205 Northeast Borin Road when he lost control of his motorcycle and was hit by two other riders participating in the event, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was life flighted to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

