Blues Festival kicks off at waterfront park for 36th year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People packed Portland’s Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland and put on their dancing shoes as the Waterfront Blues Festival kicked off its 36th year Saturday.

More than 100 artists will be hitting the four different stages through Tuesday night when the celebrations are capped off by a July 4th firework show.

Some headliners include Buddy Guy, The Mavericks, and Los Lonely Boys.

Festival director Christina Fuller says this is one of the best ways to celebrate summer in the Rose City.

“Thrilled to be back in waterfront park,” she says. “Feels so good vibes, smiles on everybody’s faces. [A] kick off to summer.”

If you want to check out the festival over the next three days, you can buy single-day tickets online. They cost $50 if you buy ahead of time or $55 the day of.

