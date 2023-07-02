Eugene man dies after paraglider crash into Willamette River near Corvallis

BENTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Eugene man is dead after a paraglider crashed into the Willamette River near Peoria, south of Corvallis, on Saturday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 a.m., deputies responded to the report of an ultralight aircraft crash in the river.

At the scene, they learned that fishermen in a boat helped rescue the pilot of a Fenix AirTap Paramotor paraglider - a 56-year-old man also from Eugene. He was taken to a Corvallis hospital by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies did not release his current medical condition.

Following an investigation, deputies determined the ultralight had carried two men. The 56-year-old pilot and a 51-year-old passenger who was under water when emergency responders arrived. The passenger was declared dead.

The two men took off from Irish Bend Park on Saturday, flew north following the river, and were on their way back when the aircraft crashed. Deputies said they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lovik at 541-766-6818. The National Transportation Safety Board with oversight by the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident.

