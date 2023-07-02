Flight delays strand 18 Woodburn 8th graders in DC

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of flight cancellations on the east coast have left thousands of people stranded at airports, including 18 eighth graders from French Prairie Middle School in Woodburn.

World Strides, an educational travel program for students, offered teacher, Amelia Nordlund and a group of students a trip to Washington D.C., but the trip was not off to a good start. Nordlund says there was a fire on the east coast tower and the radar went down on the flight in, forcing them to make an emergency landing in Columbus, Ohio. They were stuck for five hours before landing in the nation’s capital. Then they got to tour the city, from the Declaration of Independence to the White House.

Then on Thursday, when they were scheduled to fly home to Portland, their flight was cancelled and they were stuck waiting at Washington Dulles International Airport for five hours.

Once they learned the next flight would be Sunday, Nordlund says United Airlines offered $14,000 worth of vouchers for a hotel and food.

“Everybody was so kind and respectful, and they worked their tails off to get us taken care of,” Nordlund says.

“It was fun being in the hotel, being in the hotel room, and being with all of my friends,” says eighth grader Isaac Lesh.

Nordland and other chaperones even did about 100 pounds of laundry.

“They handled themselves with such integrity and such patience and kindness,” Nordlund says. “I don’t even think they complained.”

Thanks to World Strides, they get to come home a day early.

“If it wasn’t for the kids having an amazing attitude and the chaperones helping me through all of this, I would’ve been like shaking in a corner crying so yes, it’s because of all of them,” Nordlund says. “We’re a team that we were able to get through this as positively as we could.”

“All we have to do is stay positive be glass half full and just try and be as positive as possible in difficult times,” Lesh says. “There was some ups and downs, but I think in the end we all feel good about it you’re never gonna forget something like this.”

