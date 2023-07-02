The heat is turning up as we start the new week

Hot 4th of July and midweek(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will be very similar to yesterday, but with highs a touch warmer and not as breezy, especially through the Gorge.

Highs are still going to turn up Monday and we expect to get into the upper 80s. On the Tuesday and Wednesday it will get even hotter. Some models are now showing a chance of reaching 100 on Wednesday. For now, we’re thinking 96 degrees on the holiday, 98 degrees on Wednesday, and a quicker cooldown starting Thursday, but we’ll still be in the low 90s.

A weak trough will hopefully drop us back down into the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures shouldn’t exceed the mid-60s, peaking Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

