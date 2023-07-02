Heating up to kick off July

Record-warm days possible Tuesday, Wednesday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The forecast did about exactly what we expected Saturday, with metro area temperatures topping out in the mid 80s under sunny skies. Portland’s official high temperature was 84 degrees. Wind gusts in the eastern Gorge were around 35 MPH, and the red flag warning out there expires at 11 p.m.

Plan on a near-repeat day for Sunday, but temperatures might be a hair warmer and it won’t be as breezy, especially through the Gorge.

The heat is going to turn up Monday with highs expected in the upper 80s, and we did warm up Independence Day and Wednesday each by one degree. Some models are indicating we have a shot at hitting 100 degrees on Wednesday. For now, we’re thinking 96 degrees on the holiday, 98 degrees on Wednesday, and a quicker cooldown starting Thursday- but we’ll still be in the low 90s.

A weak trough will hopefully drop us back down into the 80s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight temperatures shouldn’t exceed the mid 60s, peaking Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

