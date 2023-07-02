Man dies in Salem shooting after attempts to save him by citizens, officers

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after a shooting in Salem on Saturday evening, according to the Salem Police Department.

SPD said at about 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 17th Street and Silverton Road Northeast for a man with a gunshot wound. Passersby and officers provided medical aid to him, but paramedics pronounced him dead. He has been identified as 34-year-old Steven Hill.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in stabbing overnight in SE Portland

Violent crimes unit detectives are working all available leads. No suspects have been arrested and no description has been provided. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 588-8477.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.